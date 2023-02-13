Capacit'e Infraprojects consolidated net profit rises 90.10% in the December 2022 quarter

-
Sales rise 21.31% to Rs 443.43 croreNet profit of Capacit'e Infraprojects rose 90.10% to Rs 22.85 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 12.02 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 21.31% to Rs 443.43 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 365.54 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales443.43365.54 21 OPM %19.6715.44 -PBDT65.2543.85 49 PBT30.9616.50 88 NP22.8512.02 90
