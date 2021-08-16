Volumes jump at Triveni Turbine Ltd counter

Triveni Turbine Ltd witnessed volume of 23.13 lakh shares by 14:19 IST on NSE, a 7.88 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 2.94 lakh shares

Relaxo Footwears Ltd, Akzo Nobel India Ltd, Maharashtra Seamless Ltd, Apollo Hospitals Enterprise Ltd are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on NSE today, 16 August 2021.

Triveni Turbine Ltd witnessed volume of 23.13 lakh shares by 14:19 IST on NSE, a 7.88 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 2.94 lakh shares. The stock increased 10.83% to Rs.131.00. Volumes stood at 2.81 lakh shares in the last session.

Relaxo Footwears Ltd saw volume of 7.61 lakh shares by 14:19 IST on NSE, a 6.4 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 1.19 lakh shares. The stock increased 3.11% to Rs.1,215.85. Volumes stood at 1.96 lakh shares in the last session.

Akzo Nobel India Ltd registered volume of 1.44 lakh shares by 14:19 IST on NSE, a 6.37 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 22566 shares. The stock rose 0.37% to Rs.2,227.10. Volumes stood at 78329 shares in the last session.

Maharashtra Seamless Ltd recorded volume of 12.07 lakh shares by 14:19 IST on NSE, a 6.27 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 1.92 lakh shares. The stock gained 6.24% to Rs.342.30. Volumes stood at 7.68 lakh shares in the last session.

Apollo Hospitals Enterprise Ltd recorded volume of 28.99 lakh shares by 14:19 IST on NSE, a 5.2 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 5.57 lakh shares. The stock gained 5.57% to Rs.4,290.30. Volumes stood at 5.54 lakh shares in the last session.

