Apex Frozen Foods Ltd Slides 5.14%, S&P BSE FMCG Sector index Shed 1.3%

Apex Frozen Foods Ltd has lost 15.68% over last one month compared to 0.34% fall in S&P BSE FMCG Sector index and 5.35% drop in the SENSEX

Apex Frozen Foods Ltd fell 5.14% today to trade at Rs 263. The S&P BSE FMCG Sector index is down 1.3% to quote at 13933.29. The index is down 0.34 % over last one month. Among the other constituents of the index, Globus Spirits Ltd decreased 3.43% and Ruchi Soya Industries Ltd lost 3.21% on the day. The S&P BSE FMCG Sector index went up 7.96 % over last one year compared to the 6.88% surge in benchmark SENSEX.

Apex Frozen Foods Ltd has lost 15.68% over last one month compared to 0.34% fall in S&P BSE FMCG Sector index and 5.35% drop in the SENSEX. On the BSE, 7329 shares were traded in the counter so far compared with average daily volumes of 29818 shares in the past one month. The stock hit a record high of Rs 435.2 on 06 Jul 2021. The stock hit a 52-week low of Rs 237.1 on 23 Aug 2021.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)