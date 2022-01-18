APL Apollo Tubes Ltd In Demand

APL Apollo Tubes Ltd is quoting at Rs 971.35, up 0.75% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 104.11% in last one year as compared to a 25.8% jump in NIFTY and a 72.23% jump in the Nifty Metal.

APL Apollo Tubes Ltd is up for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 971.35, up 0.75% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is down around 0.22% on the day, quoting at 18267.65. The Sensex is at 61233.38, down 0.12%. APL Apollo Tubes Ltd has slipped around 4.5% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty Metal index of which APL Apollo Tubes Ltd is a constituent, has slipped around 11.29% in last one month and is currently quoting at 5888.4, down 0.4% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 2.09 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 5.03 lakh shares in last one month.

The PE of the stock is 107.9 based on TTM earnings ending September 21.

