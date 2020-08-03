Aplaya Creations reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.56 crore in the June 2020 quarter

-
Sales decline 51.42% to Rs 4.12 croreNet loss of Aplaya Creations reported to Rs 0.56 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against net profit of Rs 0.53 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales declined 51.42% to Rs 4.12 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 8.48 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2020Jun. 2019% Var.Sales4.128.48 -51 OPM %-11.179.32 -PBDT-0.360.80 PL PBT-0.370.74 PL NP-0.560.53 PL
