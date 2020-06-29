APM Industries standalone net profit declines 72.73% in the March 2020 quarter

JUST IN
Sales decline 4.96% to Rs 53.81 crore

Net profit of APM Industries declined 72.73% to Rs 0.69 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 2.53 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales declined 4.96% to Rs 53.81 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 56.62 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.

For the full year,net profit declined 2.32% to Rs 7.17 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 7.34 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales declined 0.45% to Rs 268.29 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 269.50 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Mar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Sales53.8156.62 -5 268.29269.50 0 OPM %7.532.53 -6.155.10 - PBDT3.282.52 30 13.2813.53 -2 PBT1.671.14 46 7.148.11 -12 NP0.692.53 -73 7.177.34 -2

First Published: Mon, June 29 2020. 15:51 IST

