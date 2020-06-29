APM Industries standalone net profit declines 72.73% in the March 2020 quarter

Sales decline 4.96% to Rs 53.81 crore

Net profit of APM Industries declined 72.73% to Rs 0.69 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 2.53 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales declined 4.96% to Rs 53.81 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 56.62 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.

For the full year,net profit declined 2.32% to Rs 7.17 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 7.34 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales declined 0.45% to Rs 268.29 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 269.50 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.

