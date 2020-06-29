APM Industries standalone net profit declines 72.73% in the March 2020 quarter

-
ALSO READ
APM Terminals Pipavav offers free storage service for containers till Apr 15
APM Terminal Pipavav handles 35 vessels since lockdown, says ops running smoothly
APM Terminals Pipavav completes 500 days of safe operations
APM Terminals Pipavav starts training villagers in mask making to combat COVID-19
APM Finvest Ltd leads losers in 'B' group
-
Sales decline 4.96% to Rs 53.81 croreNet profit of APM Industries declined 72.73% to Rs 0.69 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 2.53 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales declined 4.96% to Rs 53.81 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 56.62 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.
For the full year,net profit declined 2.32% to Rs 7.17 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 7.34 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales declined 0.45% to Rs 268.29 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 269.50 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Mar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Sales53.8156.62 -5 268.29269.50 0 OPM %7.532.53 -6.155.10 - PBDT3.282.52 30 13.2813.53 -2 PBT1.671.14 46 7.148.11 -12 NP0.692.53 -73 7.177.34 -2
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU