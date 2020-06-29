Punjab Chemicals & Crop Protection standalone net profit declines 33.98% in the March 2020 quarter

Sales decline 41.89% to Rs 106.64 crore

Net profit of Punjab Chemicals & Crop Protection declined 33.98% to Rs 4.78 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 7.24 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales declined 41.89% to Rs 106.64 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 183.51 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.

For the full year,net profit declined 22.07% to Rs 15.78 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 20.25 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales declined 14.50% to Rs 547.50 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 640.37 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.

