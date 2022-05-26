ITI Ltd leads gainers in 'A' group

AIA Engineering Ltd, Torrent Pharmaceuticals Ltd, Thyrocare Technologies Ltd and Interglobe Aviation Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 26 May 2022.

ITI Ltd spiked 11.27% to Rs 93.3 at 11:47 IST. The stock was the biggest gainer in the BSE's 'A' group. On the BSE, 1.57 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 33024 shares in the past one month.

AIA Engineering Ltd surged 8.58% to Rs 2046.65. The stock was the second biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 15483 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 6935 shares in the past one month.

Torrent Pharmaceuticals Ltd soared 8.35% to Rs 2854.45. The stock was the third biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 28687 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 6710 shares in the past one month.

Thyrocare Technologies Ltd gained 7.65% to Rs 683.75. The stock was the fourth biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 8155 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 7043 shares in the past one month.

Interglobe Aviation Ltd exploded 5.22% to Rs 1731. The stock was the fifth biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 54276 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 32764 shares in the past one month.

