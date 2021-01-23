JUST IN
Apollo Hospitals Enterprise closes QIP issue

To issue 46.59 lakh equity shares at price of Rs 2511 per share

Apollo Hospitals Enterprise announced that the Fund Raising Committee at its meeting held on 22 January 2021 declared the closure of the QIP issue period. The Committee approved the issue price for 46,59,498 equity shares to be allotted to eligible qualified institutional buyers at a price of 2,511 per equity share, including a premium of 2,506 per equity share.

First Published: Sat, January 23 2021. 10:18 IST

