PNC Infratech consolidated net profit rises 68.34% in the December 2022 quarter

Sales rise 4.73% to Rs 1803.28 crore

Net profit of PNC Infratech rose 68.34% to Rs 139.69 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 82.98 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 4.73% to Rs 1803.28 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 1721.82 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales1803.281721.82 5 OPM %19.1218.90 -PBDT242.79239.84 1 PBT198.40124.24 60 NP139.6982.98 68

First Published: Tue, February 14 2023. 17:34 IST

