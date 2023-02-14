PNC Infratech consolidated net profit rises 68.34% in the December 2022 quarter

-
ALSO READ
PNC Infratech receives Rs 3.64 crore in arbitration award
PNC Infratech consolidated net profit declines 0.26% in the September 2022 quarter
PNC Infratech announces signing of concession agreement with NHAI
M&M, PNC Infratech, GMR Power in focus
PNC Infratech gains on signing concession agreement with NHAI for Rs 1,458-cr project
-
Sales rise 4.73% to Rs 1803.28 croreNet profit of PNC Infratech rose 68.34% to Rs 139.69 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 82.98 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 4.73% to Rs 1803.28 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 1721.82 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales1803.281721.82 5 OPM %19.1218.90 -PBDT242.79239.84 1 PBT198.40124.24 60 NP139.6982.98 68
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Subscribe to Business Standard Premium
Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!
Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.
Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU