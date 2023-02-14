PNC Infratech consolidated net profit rises 68.34% in the December 2022 quarter

Sales rise 4.73% to Rs 1803.28 crore

Net profit of PNC Infratech rose 68.34% to Rs 139.69 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 82.98 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 4.73% to Rs 1803.28 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 1721.82 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021.1803.281721.8219.1218.90242.79239.84198.40124.24139.6982.98

