Zee Media Corporation reports consolidated net loss of Rs 19.16 crore in the December 2022 quarter

Sales decline 29.49% to Rs 171.20 croreNet loss of Zee Media Corporation reported to Rs 19.16 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against net profit of Rs 45.46 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales declined 29.49% to Rs 171.20 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 242.81 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales171.20242.81 -29 OPM %3.0936.04 -PBDT-0.7882.94 PL PBT-24.0761.68 PL NP-19.1645.46 PL
