Austin Engineering Company reports consolidated net loss of Rs 0.95 crore in the March 2020 quarter

Sales decline 27.79% to Rs 16.71 croreNet loss of Austin Engineering Company reported to Rs 0.95 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against net profit of Rs 0.60 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales declined 27.79% to Rs 16.71 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 23.14 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.
For the full year,net loss reported to Rs 1.64 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against net profit of Rs 1.95 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales declined 25.36% to Rs 72.38 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 96.97 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Mar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Sales16.7123.14 -28 72.3896.97 -25 OPM %-11.673.80 --2.273.50 - PBDT-0.761.02 PL -0.703.56 PL PBT-1.060.76 PL -1.802.45 PL NP-0.950.60 PL -1.641.95 PL
