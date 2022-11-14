Archidply Decor standalone net profit rises 58.33% in the September 2022 quarter

-
Sales decline 15.88% to Rs 10.28 croreNet profit of Archidply Decor rose 58.33% to Rs 0.19 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 0.12 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales declined 15.88% to Rs 10.28 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 12.22 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales10.2812.22 -16 OPM %6.423.27 -PBDT0.620.48 29 PBT0.280.17 65 NP0.190.12 58
