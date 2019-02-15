Shiva Global Agro Industries consolidated net profit rises 40.00% in the December 2018 quarter

-
Sales rise 15.48% to Rs 158.63 croreNet profit of Shiva Global Agro Industries rose 40.00% to Rs 2.17 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 1.55 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. Sales rose 15.48% to Rs 158.63 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 137.37 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2018Dec. 2017% Var.Sales158.63137.37 15 OPM %3.795.39 -PBDT3.974.53 -12 PBT3.243.81 -15 NP2.171.55 40
