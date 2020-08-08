Arihant Capital Markets consolidated net profit rises 4.26% in the June 2020 quarter

JUST IN
Business Standard

Sales decline 7.34% to Rs 19.96 crore

Net profit of Arihant Capital Markets rose 4.26% to Rs 4.89 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 4.69 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales declined 7.34% to Rs 19.96 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 21.54 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2020Jun. 2019% Var.Sales19.9621.54 -7 OPM %39.3829.76 -PBDT7.166.60 8 PBT6.866.29 9 NP4.894.69 4

First Published: Sat, August 08 2020. 15:49 IST

