Arihant Capital Markets consolidated net profit rises 4.26% in the June 2020 quarter

Net profit of Arihant Capital Markets rose 4.26% to Rs 4.89 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 4.69 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales declined 7.34% to Rs 19.96 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 21.54 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019.19.9621.5439.3829.767.166.606.866.294.894.69

