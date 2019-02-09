JUST IN
HB Stockholdings standalone net profit declines 98.41% in the December 2018 quarter

Sales decline 93.42% to Rs 0.59 crore

Net profit of HB Stockholdings declined 98.41% to Rs 0.11 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 6.92 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. Sales declined 93.42% to Rs 0.59 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 8.97 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2018Dec. 2017% Var.Sales0.598.97 -93 OPM %38.9893.53 -PBDT0.228.37 -97 PBT0.178.32 -98 NP0.116.92 -98

