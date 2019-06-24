Trejhara Solutions Ltd leads losers in 'B' group

BSL Ltd, Nagarjuna Oil Refinery Ltd, Stockholdings Ltd and are among the other losers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 24 June 2019.

tumbled 14.41% to Rs 20.2 at 14:14 IST.The stock was the biggest loser in the BSE's 'B' group.On the BSE, 2 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 884 shares in the past one month.

crashed 13.68% to Rs 23.35. The stock was the second biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 3158 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 2083 shares in the past one month.

lost 10.00% to Rs 0.27. The stock was the third biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 98508 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 44733 shares in the past one month.

Stockholdings Ltd fell 9.99% to Rs 7.66. The stock was the fourth biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 45 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1543 shares in the past one month.

shed 9.82% to Rs 3.58. The stock was the fifth biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 5000 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1764 shares in the past one month.

