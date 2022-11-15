Arman Financial Services consolidated net profit rises 310.72% in the September 2022 quarter

-
-
Sales rise 82.07% to Rs 91.62 croreNet profit of Arman Financial Services rose 310.72% to Rs 19.92 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 4.85 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 82.07% to Rs 91.62 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 50.32 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales91.6250.32 82 OPM %67.6953.18 -PBDT26.987.57 256 PBT26.717.36 263 NP19.924.85 311
