Arohan Financial Services standalone net profit declines 46.73% in the December 2022 quarter

Sales rise 3.64% to Rs 236.89 crore

Net profit of Arohan Financial Services declined 46.73% to Rs 8.80 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 16.52 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 3.64% to Rs 236.89 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 228.57 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales236.89228.57 4 OPM %53.1251.86 -PBDT11.9824.57 -51 PBT10.8023.10 -53 NP8.8016.52 -47

First Published: Wed, February 15 2023. 08:00 IST

