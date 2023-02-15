Arohan Financial Services standalone net profit declines 46.73% in the December 2022 quarter

Sales rise 3.64% to Rs 236.89 crore

Net profit of Arohan Financial Services declined 46.73% to Rs 8.80 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 16.52 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 3.64% to Rs 236.89 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 228.57 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021.236.89228.5753.1251.8611.9824.5710.8023.108.8016.52

