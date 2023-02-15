Arohan Financial Services standalone net profit declines 46.73% in the December 2022 quarter

-
Sales rise 3.64% to Rs 236.89 croreNet profit of Arohan Financial Services declined 46.73% to Rs 8.80 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 16.52 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 3.64% to Rs 236.89 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 228.57 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales236.89228.57 4 OPM %53.1251.86 -PBDT11.9824.57 -51 PBT10.8023.10 -53 NP8.8016.52 -47
