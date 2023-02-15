JUST IN
Aishwarya Technologies & Telecom reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.64 crore in the December 2022 quarter

Sales decline 59.18% to Rs 0.60 crore

Net Loss of Aishwarya Technologies & Telecom reported to Rs 0.64 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against net loss of Rs 0.62 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales declined 59.18% to Rs 0.60 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 1.47 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales0.601.47 -59 OPM %-103.33-127.89 -PBDT-0.62-1.12 45 PBT-0.64-1.19 46 NP-0.64-0.62 -3

First Published: Wed, February 15 2023. 08:00 IST

