Aishwarya Technologies & Telecom reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.64 crore in the December 2022 quarter

Sales decline 59.18% to Rs 0.60 crore

Net Loss of Aishwarya Technologies & Telecom reported to Rs 0.64 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against net loss of Rs 0.62 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales declined 59.18% to Rs 0.60 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 1.47 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021.0.601.47-103.33-127.89-0.62-1.12-0.64-1.19-0.64-0.62

