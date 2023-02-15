GB Global reports standalone net profit of Rs 11.70 crore in the December 2022 quarter

-
ALSO READ
Mediaone Global Entertainment reports standalone net profit of Rs 1.10 crore in the December 2022 quarter
Dion Global Solutions reports standalone net profit of Rs 1.78 crore in the December 2022 quarter
Bajaj Global reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.01 crore in the December 2022 quarter
STL Global reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.62 crore in the December 2022 quarter
Starlite Global Enterprises (India) reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.27 crore in the December 2022 quarter
-
Sales rise 67.43% to Rs 27.96 croreNet profit of GB Global reported to Rs 11.70 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against net loss of Rs 6.65 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 67.43% to Rs 27.96 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 16.70 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales27.9616.70 67 OPM %-5.97-46.83 -PBDT19.813.93 404 PBT11.70-8.99 LP NP11.70-6.65 LP
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Subscribe to Business Standard Premium
Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!
Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.
Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU