Sreeleathers standalone net profit rises 0.94% in the December 2022 quarter

Capital Market 

Sales rise 15.05% to Rs 47.33 crore

Net profit of Sreeleathers rose 0.94% to Rs 6.41 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 6.35 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 15.05% to Rs 47.33 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 41.14 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales47.3341.14 15 OPM %18.9121.24 -PBDT8.968.81 2 PBT8.608.55 1 NP6.416.35 1

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Wed, February 15 2023. 08:00 IST

