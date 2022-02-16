Arrow Greentech Ltd leads losers in 'B' group

-
-
Coastal Corporation Ltd, Weizmann Ltd, Ashapuri Gold Ornament Ltd and ANG Lifesciences India Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 16 February 2022.
Arrow Greentech Ltd tumbled 7.14% to Rs 113.1 at 14:37 IST.The stock was the biggest loser in the BSE's 'B' group.On the BSE, 14975 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 6984 shares in the past one month.
Coastal Corporation Ltd lost 5.29% to Rs 367.85. The stock was the second biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 31329 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 16143 shares in the past one month.
Weizmann Ltd crashed 5.26% to Rs 72.1. The stock was the third biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 7944 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 13109 shares in the past one month.
Ashapuri Gold Ornament Ltd dropped 5.09% to Rs 76.5. The stock was the fourth biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 17639 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 52864 shares in the past one month.
ANG Lifesciences India Ltd slipped 4.99% to Rs 226.35. The stock was the fifth biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 15672 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 49365 shares in the past one month.
