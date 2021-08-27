Hind Rectifiers Ltd Slips 3.78%

Hind Rectifiers Ltd has added 23.73% over last one month compared to 10.19% gain in S&P BSE IT Sector index and 6.24% rise in the SENSEX

Hind Rectifiers Ltd fell 3.78% today to trade at Rs 190.85. The S&P BSE IT Sector index is down 0.6% to quote at 33702.96. The index is up 10.19 % over last one month. Among the other constituents of the index, Sonata Software Ltd decreased 1.38% and Route Mobile Ltd lost 1.12% on the day. The S&P BSE IT Sector index went up 84.31 % over last one year compared to the 42.45% surge in benchmark SENSEX.

On the BSE, 3537 shares were traded in the counter so far compared with average daily volumes of 12356 shares in the past one month. The stock hit a record high of Rs 209.4 on 26 Aug 2021. The stock hit a 52-week low of Rs 115.75 on 24 Sep 2020.

