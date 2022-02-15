Oil and Gas shares ease

Oil and Gas stocks were trading with losses, with the S&P BSE Oil&Gas index falling 19.82 points or 0.11% at 17765.25 at 13:52 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE Oil&Gas index, Oil & Natural Gas Corpn Ltd (down 3.06%), Adani Total Gas Ltd (down 0.83%), Indraprastha Gas Ltd (down 0.26%), and GAIL (India) Ltd (down 0.04%), were the top losers.

On the other hand, Reliance Industries Ltd (up 2.4%), Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd (up 1.49%), and Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Ltd (up 0.78%) moved up.

At 13:52 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was up 1214.75 or 2.15% at 57620.59.

The Nifty 50 index was up 357.8 points or 2.12% at 17200.6.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was up 190.07 points or 0.69% at 27691.37.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was up 92.05 points or 1.11% at 8356.3.

On BSE,1596 shares were trading in green, 1699 were trading in red and 99 were unchanged.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)