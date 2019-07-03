Arvind Ltd leads gainers in 'A' group

Prestige Estates Projects Ltd, Dewan Housing Finance Corporation Ltd, Manpasand Beverages Ltd and Indiabulls Integrated Services Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 03 July 2019.

Arvind Ltd soared 6.90% to Rs 69.7 at 11:50 IST. The stock was the biggest gainer in the BSE's 'A' group. On the BSE, 4.39 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 3.19 lakh shares in the past one month.

Prestige Estates Projects Ltd surged 5.53% to Rs 285.4. The stock was the second biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 24733 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 19323 shares in the past one month.

Dewan Housing Finance Corporation Ltd spiked 5.31% to Rs 79.3. The stock was the third biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 14.14 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 40.06 lakh shares in the past one month.

Manpasand Beverages Ltd spurt 4.99% to Rs 41. The stock was the fourth biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 3109 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 84307 shares in the past one month.

Indiabulls Integrated Services Ltd gained 4.74% to Rs 189.85. The stock was the fifth biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 5489 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 74850 shares in the past one month.

