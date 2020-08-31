JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-CM » Companies » Results

Graviss Hospitality reports consolidated net loss of Rs 2.87 crore in the June 2020 quarter
Business Standard

Arvind reports consolidated net loss of Rs 95.31 crore in the June 2020 quarter

Capital Market 

Sales decline 68.40% to Rs 599.28 crore

Net loss of Arvind reported to Rs 95.31 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against net profit of Rs 24.10 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales declined 68.40% to Rs 599.28 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 1896.45 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2020Jun. 2019% Var.Sales599.281896.45 -68 OPM %-4.838.14 -PBDT-84.21113.26 PL PBT-156.1046.92 PL NP-95.3124.10 PL

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Mon, August 31 2020. 14:00 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU