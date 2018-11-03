Arvind SmartSpaces standalone net profit rises 44.33% in the September 2018 quarter

JUST IN
Sales rise 93.82% to Rs 46.40 crore

Net profit of Arvind SmartSpaces rose 44.33% to Rs 5.60 crore in the quarter ended September 2018 as against Rs 3.88 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2017. Sales rose 93.82% to Rs 46.40 crore in the quarter ended September 2018 as against Rs 23.94 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2017. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2018Sep. 2017% Var.Sales46.4023.94 94 OPM %16.7229.07 -PBDT7.486.16 21 PBT7.265.94 22 NP5.603.88 44

First Published: Sat, November 03 2018. 08:20 IST

