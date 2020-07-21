DCM Shriram consolidated net profit declines 68.74% in the June 2020 quarter

Sales rise 0.78% to Rs 1907.90 crore

Net profit of DCM Shriram declined 68.74% to Rs 69.10 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 221.07 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales rose 0.78% to Rs 1907.90 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 1893.20 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019.1907.901893.208.6918.48149.10337.2789.82287.0869.10221.07

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)