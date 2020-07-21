JUST IN
Business Standard

DCM Shriram consolidated net profit declines 68.74% in the June 2020 quarter

Sales rise 0.78% to Rs 1907.90 crore

Net profit of DCM Shriram declined 68.74% to Rs 69.10 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 221.07 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales rose 0.78% to Rs 1907.90 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 1893.20 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2020Jun. 2019% Var.Sales1907.901893.20 1 OPM %8.6918.48 -PBDT149.10337.27 -56 PBT89.82287.08 -69 NP69.10221.07 -69

Tue, July 21 2020. 14:45 IST

