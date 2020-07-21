West Leisure Resorts reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.03 crore in the June 2020 quarter

-
Sales decline 9.09% to Rs 0.10 croreNet profit of West Leisure Resorts remain constant at Rs 0.03 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 and also during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales declined 9.09% to Rs 0.10 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 0.11 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2020Jun. 2019% Var.Sales0.100.11 -9 OPM %40.0036.36 -PBDT0.040.04 0 PBT0.040.04 0 NP0.030.03 0
