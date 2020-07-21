JUST IN
West Leisure Resorts reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.03 crore in the June 2020 quarter

Sales decline 9.09% to Rs 0.10 crore

Net profit of West Leisure Resorts remain constant at Rs 0.03 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 and also during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales declined 9.09% to Rs 0.10 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 0.11 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2020Jun. 2019% Var.Sales0.100.11 -9 OPM %40.0036.36 -PBDT0.040.04 0 PBT0.040.04 0 NP0.030.03 0

First Published: Tue, July 21 2020. 14:07 IST

