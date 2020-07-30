Ashima reports consolidated net loss of Rs 1.18 crore in the March 2020 quarter

-
Sales decline 28.54% to Rs 57.32 croreNet loss of Ashima reported to Rs 1.18 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against net profit of Rs 2.12 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales declined 28.54% to Rs 57.32 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 80.21 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.
For the full year,net loss reported to Rs 3.38 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against net profit of Rs 32.63 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales declined 15.00% to Rs 285.44 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 335.83 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Mar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Sales57.3280.21 -29 285.44335.83 -15 OPM %-6.21-5.05 --1.31-1.33 - PBDT0.091.58 -94 1.995.82 -66 PBT-1.180.31 PL -3.380.27 PL NP-1.182.12 PL -3.3832.63 PL
