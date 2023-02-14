Ashirwad Capital standalone net profit declines 85.71% in the December 2022 quarter

-
Sales decline 88.00% to Rs 0.03 croreNet profit of Ashirwad Capital declined 85.71% to Rs 0.03 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 0.21 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales declined 88.00% to Rs 0.03 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 0.25 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales0.030.25 -88 OPM %33.3392.00 -PBDT0.030.24 -88 PBT0.030.24 -88 NP0.030.21 -86
