JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-CM » Companies » Results

Rico Auto Industries standalone net profit rises 11.94% in the December 2022 quarter
Business Standard

Ashirwad Capital standalone net profit declines 85.71% in the December 2022 quarter

Capital Market 

Sales decline 88.00% to Rs 0.03 crore

Net profit of Ashirwad Capital declined 85.71% to Rs 0.03 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 0.21 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales declined 88.00% to Rs 0.03 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 0.25 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales0.030.25 -88 OPM %33.3392.00 -PBDT0.030.24 -88 PBT0.030.24 -88 NP0.030.21 -86

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

First Published: Tue, February 14 2023. 16:41 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU