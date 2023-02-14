Ashirwad Capital standalone net profit declines 85.71% in the December 2022 quarter

Sales decline 88.00% to Rs 0.03 crore

Net profit of Ashirwad Capital declined 85.71% to Rs 0.03 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 0.21 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales declined 88.00% to Rs 0.03 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 0.25 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021.0.030.2533.3392.000.030.240.030.240.030.21

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)