Sharda Cropchem standalone net profit declines 60.78% in the September 2022 quarter

Net profit of Sharda Cropchem declined 60.78% to Rs 8.51 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 21.70 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 21.46% to Rs 586.97 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 483.26 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021.586.97483.266.5916.4671.4291.1411.0330.518.5121.70

