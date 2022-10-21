Sharda Cropchem standalone net profit declines 60.78% in the September 2022 quarter

Sales rise 21.46% to Rs 586.97 croreNet profit of Sharda Cropchem declined 60.78% to Rs 8.51 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 21.70 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 21.46% to Rs 586.97 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 483.26 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales586.97483.26 21 OPM %6.5916.46 -PBDT71.4291.14 -22 PBT11.0330.51 -64 NP8.5121.70 -61
