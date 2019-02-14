Ashnoor Textile Mills standalone net profit declines 48.91% in the December 2018 quarter

-
Sales rise 61.60% to Rs 33.92 croreNet profit of Ashnoor Textile Mills declined 48.91% to Rs 0.70 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 1.37 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. Sales rose 61.60% to Rs 33.92 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 20.99 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2018Dec. 2017% Var.Sales33.9220.99 62 OPM %9.022.19 -PBDT1.632.29 -29 PBT0.921.69 -46 NP0.701.37 -49
