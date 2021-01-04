Surana Solar Ltd leads gainers in 'B' group

-
-
Poddar Housing & Development Ltd, Revathi Equipment Ltd, Oricon Enterprises Ltd and DE Nora India Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 04 January 2021.
Surana Solar Ltd spiked 20.00% to Rs 12.96 at 12:03 IST. The stock was the biggest gainer in the BSE's 'B' group. On the BSE, 1.83 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 27383 shares in the past one month.
Poddar Housing & Development Ltd surged 20.00% to Rs 204. The stock was the second biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 1942 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1181 shares in the past one month.
Revathi Equipment Ltd soared 19.99% to Rs 565.65. The stock was the third biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 7588 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1165 shares in the past one month.
Oricon Enterprises Ltd rose 19.87% to Rs 27.15. The stock was the fourth biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 3.96 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 57566 shares in the past one month.
DE Nora India Ltd added 19.33% to Rs 283. The stock was the fifth biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 9320 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 3205 shares in the past one month.
