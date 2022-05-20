NTPC Q4 PAT rises 12% YoY to Rs 5,199 cr

-
NTPC reported an 11.8% rise in consolidated net profit to Rs 5,199.5 crore on a 23.2% rise in net sales to Rs 37,085.07 crore in Q4 FY22 over Q4 FY21.Consolidated profit before tax grew by 49.8% to Rs 6022.13 crore in Q4 FY22 from Rs 4017.72 crore posted in Q4 FY21. Total expenses spiked 14.4% year on year to Rs 31,887.98 crore in Q4 FY22 over Q4 FY21.
On the margins front, the PSU company's operating margin improved to 21.93% in Q4 FY22 from 19.7% in Q4 FY21. Net profit margin fell to 14.02% in Q4 FY22 from15.45% in Q4 FY21.
The Group's total installed capacity increased to 68,961.68 MW as on 31 March 2022 from 65,810 MW posted on 31 March 2021. NTPC's gross power generation for the quarter ended March 2022 was 79.924 billion units (BU) compared to 77.630 BU in quarter ended March 2021.
Coal production (from captive mines) in quarter ended March 2022 stood at 4.36 million metric tonnes (MMT), up from 3.71 MMT in the same period a year ago. Domestic coal supply for its plants in the March quarter stood at 51.21 MMT, up from 45.37 MMT in the same period a year ago. Meanwhile, coal imports of the firm rose to 1.07 MMT in March quarter from 0.31 MMT registered in the same quarter last year.
Plant load factor (PLF) or capacity utilisation of coal-based power plants also rose to 76.07% in the quarter ended March 2022, down from 77.12% posted in the same quarter a year ago.
On a full year basis, the company reported a consolidated 13.3% rise in consolidated net profit to Rs 16,960.2 crore on a nearly 19% rise in revenue from operations to Rs 132,669.28 crore in financial year ended 2022 over financial year ended 2021.
Meanwhile, the company's board recommended a final dividend of Rs 3 per share.
In a separate filing, NTPC announced that it has successfully commissioned the second part capacity of 35 MW out of 92 MW Kayamkulam floating solar PV project at Kayamkulam, Kerala. The capacity was declared on commercial operation with effect from 6 a.m. on Thursday, 19 May 2022. The first part capacity of 22 mega watt has already been declared on commercial operation on March 31.
NTPC is India's largest energy conglomerate. It has presence in the entire value chain of the power generation business. The Government of India holds 51.10% in NTPC.
Shares of NTPC closed 0.91% higher at Rs 149.5 on Friday.
