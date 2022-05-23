Infosys reappoints Salil Parekh as CEO, MD

The IT major's board approved reappointment of Salil Parekh as chief executive officer and managing director from 1 July 2022 to 31 March 2027, subject to the approval of shareholders.

Salil Parekh, has been the chief executive officer and managing director of Infosys since January 2018 and has led the company over the last 4 years.

Salil has more than thirty years of global experience in the IT services industry with a strong track record of driving digital transformation for enterprises, executing business turnarounds, and managing successful acquisitions.

Earlier, Salil was a member of the group executive board at Capgemini, where he held several leadership positions for 25 years. Salil was also a partner at Ernst & Young and is widely credited for bringing scale and value to the Indian operations of the consultancy firm.

He holds Master of Engineering degrees in Computer Science and Mechanical Engineering from Cornell University, and a Bachelor of Technology degree in Aeronautical Engineering from the Indian Institute of Technology, Bombay.

Infosys is a global leader in next-generation digital services and consulting. Its consolidated net profit fell 2.1% to Rs 5,686 crore on a 1.3% increase in revenues to Rs 32,276 crore in Q4 FY22 over Q3 FY22.

Shares of Infosys rose 1.98% to settle at Rs 1455.50 on Friday.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)