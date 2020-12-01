Manappuram Finance plans raising funds via borrowings

The Kerela-based NBFC said it may consider issuing debt securities during December.

Manappuram Finance is considering various options for raising funds through borrowings including by the way of issuance of various debt securities in onshore/offshore securities market by public issue, on private placement basis or through issuing commercial papers.

Based on the prevailing market conditions, the company's board may consider and approve issuances of debt securities during the month of December 2020, subject to such terms and conditions including the issue price of debt securities, as the board/respective committee may deem fit.

The NBFC reported 6.4% fall in consolidated net profit to Rs 405.44 crore on 13.5% increase in total income to Rs 1577.91 crore in Q2 FY21 over Q2 FY20.

Shares of Manappuram Finance declined 2.31% to Rs 175.65.

Manappuram Finance is a gold loans offering non-banking financial company, engaged in providing finance against used household gold ornaments.

