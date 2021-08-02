Real Estate stocks gain

Real Estate stocks were trading with gains, with the S&P BSE Realty Index index increasing 84.22 points or 2.65% at 3266.73 at 09:50 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE Realty Index index, Prestige Estates Projects Ltd (up 4.82%), Oberoi Realty Ltd (up 4.81%),Sobha Ltd (up 4.27%),Godrej Properties Ltd (up 3.46%),Brigade Enterprises Ltd (up 3.08%), were the top gainers. Among the other gainers were Mahindra Lifespace Developers Ltd (up 2.45%), Indiabulls Real Estate Ltd (up 2.24%), Sunteck Realty Ltd (up 2.2%), Phoenix Mills Ltd (up 1.84%), and DLF Ltd (up 1.21%).

At 09:50 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was up 294.59 or 0.56% at 52881.43.

The Nifty 50 index was up 95.25 points or 0.6% at 15858.3.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was up 233.72 points or 0.87% at 27020.34.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was up 67.57 points or 0.83% at 8212.18.

On BSE,2057 shares were trading in green, 714 were trading in red and 114 were unchanged.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)