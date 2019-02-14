Ashok Leyland standalone net profit declines 21.45% in the December 2018 quarter

Sales decline 11.43% to Rs 6245.21 croreNet profit of Ashok Leyland declined 21.45% to Rs 380.84 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 484.86 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. Sales declined 11.43% to Rs 6245.21 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 7051.49 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2018Dec. 2017% Var.Sales6245.217051.49 -11 OPM %10.3911.87 -PBDT650.32841.65 -23 PBT489.66695.70 -30 NP380.84484.86 -21
