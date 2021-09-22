Ashoka Buildcon to acquire 49% stake in Ashoka Highways (Durg)

-
ALSO READ
Aditya Birla Capital allots 83,515 equity shares under ESOP
Vikas Ecotech allots 36.38 cr rights equity shares
Route Mobile allots 1.99 lakh equity shares under ESOP
Aarti Industries allots 17.42 cr equity shares under bonus issue
Bank of India allots 40.54 cr equity shares under QIP issue
-
Ashoka Buildcon announced that its subsidiary, Ashoka Concessions (ACL)has entered into a share purchase agreement with Highway Concessions One (HC1) for purchasing 49% stake (i.e. 14,560,442 equity shares of Rs.10/- each) held by HC1 in Ashoka Highways (Durg) (AHDL / SPV) along with Zero Interest Shareholders Loan for an aggregate consideration of Rs.5 crore.
Further to inform that ACL already holds 15,154,732 equity shares of Rs.10/- each, i.e. 51% of the issued, subscribed and paid-up capital of AHDL.
The Company holds 09 shares in AHDL and proposes to buy 1 equity share held by IDFC in AHDL. Post completion of this transaction, the Company along with ACL would hold 100% stake in AHDL.
AHDL executes the Project awarded by NHAI viz. 'To carry on the business of Construction, Operation and Maintenance End of Durg Bypass - Chattisgarh / Maharashtra Border Section from Km. 322.400 to Km. 405.000 of NH-6 in the state of Chattisgarh under NHDP phase lilA on BOT basis'.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU