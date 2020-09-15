Mangalam Industrial Finance standalone net profit rises 22.00% in the June 2020 quarter

-
Sales rise 6.90% to Rs 0.62 croreNet profit of Mangalam Industrial Finance rose 22.00% to Rs 0.61 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 0.50 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales rose 6.90% to Rs 0.62 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 0.58 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2020Jun. 2019% Var.Sales0.620.58 7 OPM %96.7784.48 -PBDT0.610.50 22 PBT0.610.50 22 NP0.610.50 22
