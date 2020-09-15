Mangalam Industrial Finance standalone net profit rises 22.00% in the June 2020 quarter

Sales rise 6.90% to Rs 0.62 crore

Net profit of Mangalam Industrial Finance rose 22.00% to Rs 0.61 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 0.50 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales rose 6.90% to Rs 0.62 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 0.58 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019.0.620.5896.7784.480.610.500.610.500.610.50

