Ashv Finance standalone net profit rises 6.86% in the December 2022 quarter

Sales rise 53.95% to Rs 55.59 crore

Net profit of Ashv Finance rose 6.86% to Rs 1.09 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 1.02 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 53.95% to Rs 55.59 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 36.11 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021.55.5936.1154.3344.841.991.851.051.231.091.02

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)