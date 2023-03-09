Ashv Finance standalone net profit rises 6.86% in the December 2022 quarter

JUST IN
Sales rise 53.95% to Rs 55.59 crore

Net profit of Ashv Finance rose 6.86% to Rs 1.09 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 1.02 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 53.95% to Rs 55.59 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 36.11 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales55.5936.11 54 OPM %54.3344.84 -PBDT1.991.85 8 PBT1.051.23 -15 NP1.091.02 7

First Published: Thu, March 09 2023. 07:36 IST

