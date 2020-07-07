Mehta Integrated Finance standalone net profit rises 300.00% in the March 2020 quarter

Sales reported at Rs 0.16 crore

Net profit of Mehta Integrated Finance rose 300.00% to Rs 0.08 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 0.02 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales reported to Rs 0.16 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs -0.03 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.

For the full year,net profit rose 21.05% to Rs 0.23 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 0.19 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales reported to Rs 0.17 crore in the year ended March 2020. There were no Sales reported during the previous year ended March 2019.

