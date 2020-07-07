JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-CM » Companies » Results

Kemistar Corporation consolidated net profit rises 175.00% in the March 2020 quarter
Business Standard

Mehta Integrated Finance standalone net profit rises 300.00% in the March 2020 quarter

Capital Market 

Sales reported at Rs 0.16 crore

Net profit of Mehta Integrated Finance rose 300.00% to Rs 0.08 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 0.02 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales reported to Rs 0.16 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs -0.03 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.

For the full year,net profit rose 21.05% to Rs 0.23 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 0.19 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales reported to Rs 0.17 crore in the year ended March 2020. There were no Sales reported during the previous year ended March 2019.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Mar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Sales0.16-0.03 LP 0.170 0 OPM %68.75466.67 --35.290 - PBDT0.080.02 300 0.230.19 21 PBT0.080.02 300 0.230.19 21 NP0.080.02 300 0.230.19 21

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Tue, July 07 2020. 08:15 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU