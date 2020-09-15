Asian Star Company consolidated net profit declines 98.91% in the June 2020 quarter

-
Sales decline 80.93% to Rs 157.04 croreNet profit of Asian Star Company declined 98.91% to Rs 0.27 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 24.83 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales declined 80.93% to Rs 157.04 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 823.61 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2020Jun. 2019% Var.Sales157.04823.61 -81 OPM %-0.784.73 -PBDT4.4035.52 -88 PBT0.6831.60 -98 NP0.2724.83 -99
