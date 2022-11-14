JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-CM » Companies » Results

Nagpur Power & Industries standalone net profit rises 30.43% in the September 2022 quarter
Business Standard

Assam Entrade consolidated net profit rises 121.74% in the September 2022 quarter

Capital Market 

Sales decline 1.49% to Rs 1.32 crore

Net profit of Assam Entrade rose 121.74% to Rs 0.51 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 0.23 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales declined 1.49% to Rs 1.32 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 1.34 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales1.321.34 -1 OPM %15.1523.13 -PBDT0.590.35 69 PBT0.550.31 77 NP0.510.23 122

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

First Published: Mon, November 14 2022. 17:15 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU