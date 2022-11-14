Assam Entrade consolidated net profit rises 121.74% in the September 2022 quarter

-
Sales decline 1.49% to Rs 1.32 croreNet profit of Assam Entrade rose 121.74% to Rs 0.51 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 0.23 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales declined 1.49% to Rs 1.32 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 1.34 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales1.321.34 -1 OPM %15.1523.13 -PBDT0.590.35 69 PBT0.550.31 77 NP0.510.23 122
