ASSOCHAM Says Basic Exemption Limit For Individual Taxpayer Should Be Raised To Rs 5 lakh

The basic exemption limit for an individual income tax payee should be raised to Rs 5 lakh from Rs 2.50 lakh at present, in the backdrop of the inflationary impact over the years, the has proposed in its pre-Budget memorandum to the Government. Considering the inflation over the years, tax exemption limit should be increased from Rs. 250,000 to Rs. 500,000, the chamber's memorandum to the Ministry stated. The new government would present its first full Budget to Parliament on July 5, for the current financial year.

The chamber also suggested that to bring in the necessary parity amongst salaried and non-salaried tax payers, it is desirable that standard deduction be reinstated in the statute. Approximately 20% of the gross salary subject to a maximum limit of, say, Rs.1,00,000 could be considered for the purpose of standard deduction.

There is a disparity between the salaried employees and those carrying on business/ profession, resulting in higher tax being paid by the salaried employees. Standard deduction on salary of Rs 40,000 does not provide any substantial relief to salaried persons and needs to be increased. Standard deduction is not meaningful to large number of salaried tax payers as substantial portion of the deduction is offset by levy of additional cess of 1% which was levied vide Act, 2018.

To leave more disposable income in the hands of common tax-payer, the has also suggested tax reliefs on different heads like medical expenses, leave etc. Its pre-Budget memorandum said that tax exemption for LTC or allowance is currently restricted to the value incurred for travel and it does not include expenses on accommodation or meals.

Besides to promote savings, deduction under section 80C should be raised from Rs.1,50,000 to Rs. 3,00,000 per annum. The current limit needs to be revised with passage of time. Exemption for children education allowance should be raised from Rs.100 per month to Rs.1,000 per month per child for maximum 2 children, or actual expenses, whichever is less .

