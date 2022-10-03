Aster DM Healthcare undertakes O&M of Narayanadri Hospital &in Tirupati, AP

This will be the Fifth hospital under Aster DM Healthcare in the state of Andhra Pradesh.
The plan involves expanding the existing 150 bedded hospital to 250 beds making it a comprehensive tertiary care facility, with the option of expanding to a quaternary care facility in future. The upgraded hospital will provide 24X7 emergency and critical care as well as super specialties like neurosciences, multi-organ transplantation, oncology, gastro sciences, cardiac sciences, rheumatology, endocrinology, women and children, among others. With no comprehensive tertiary private hospital in the district, people of Tirupati are dependent on hospitals in Chennai and Bengaluru.
