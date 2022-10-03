Veranda Learning Solutions collaborates with E&ICT Academy IIT Guwahati

To offer technical and management courses for upskillingVeranda Learning Solutions represented by its brand Edureka, joins hands with the Electronics and Information, Communication Technology (E&ICT) Academy IIT Guwahati to offer a slew of technical and management courses and programmes.
Brand Edureka and the E&ICT Academy IIT Guwahati will co-develop specialized courses on Product Management, Supply Chain & Project Management, and Digital Business Management, to create a pool of skilled human resources in emerging areas.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Subscribe to Business Standard Premium
Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!
Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.
Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU