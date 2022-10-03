JUST IN
Veranda Learning Solutions collaborates with E&ICT Academy IIT Guwahati

To offer technical and management courses for upskilling

Veranda Learning Solutions represented by its brand Edureka, joins hands with the Electronics and Information, Communication Technology (E&ICT) Academy IIT Guwahati to offer a slew of technical and management courses and programmes.

Brand Edureka and the E&ICT Academy IIT Guwahati will co-develop specialized courses on Product Management, Supply Chain & Project Management, and Digital Business Management, to create a pool of skilled human resources in emerging areas.

First Published: Mon, October 03 2022. 13:22 IST

