Veranda Learning Solutions collaborates with E&ICT Academy IIT Guwahati

To offer technical and management courses for upskilling

Veranda Learning Solutions represented by its brand Edureka, joins hands with the Electronics and Information, Communication Technology (E&ICT) Academy IIT Guwahati to offer a slew of technical and management courses and programmes.

Brand Edureka and the E&ICT Academy IIT Guwahati will co-develop specialized courses on Product Management, Supply Chain & Project Management, and Digital Business Management, to create a pool of skilled human resources in emerging areas.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)