JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-CM » Companies » Results

Microse India standalone net profit declines 68.75% in the March 2019 quarter
Business Standard

Hira Automobile reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.63 crore in the March 2019 quarter

Capital Market 

Sales rise 2.84% to Rs 107.85 crore

Net profit of Hira Automobile reported to Rs 0.63 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against net loss of Rs 0.50 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. Sales rose 2.84% to Rs 107.85 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 104.87 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018.

For the full year,net profit rose 124.62% to Rs 1.46 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 0.65 crore during the previous year ended March 2018. Sales rose 4.26% to Rs 370.84 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 355.69 crore during the previous year ended March 2018.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Mar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Sales107.85104.87 3 370.84355.69 4 OPM %2.602.42 -2.972.76 - PBDT0.740.44 68 3.092.81 10 PBT0.200.07 186 1.311.22 7 NP0.63-0.50 LP 1.460.65 125

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Wed, June 05 2019. 16:57 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU